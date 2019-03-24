Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Heidmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Minnie Heidmann


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Grace Minnie Heidmann Obituary
Grace Minnie Heidmann

Algoma - Grace Minnie Heidmann, 100, Algoma, was called home into the arms of our loving Savior on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born November 15, 1918 in Door County to Louis and Augusta (Dieball) Schwichtenberg.

Grace graduated from the Sturgeon Bay High School in 1936.

She married Alvin Heidmann on June 8, 1939 at Salem Lutheran Church.

Grace worked on the family farm until they moved to Algoma and then was employed at the Algoma Memorial Hospital until her retirement. She was a member St. Paul's Church and the Women of St. Paul's. She enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul's Lutheran School during activities and events for the kids. She also enjoyed going on many bus trips with friends.

She is survived by her son David Heidmann and daughter Joanne Ripp, along with nieces and a nephew. Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alvin, brothers Martin and Arvid Schwichtenberg and three sisters Mabel and Mildred Schwichtenberg and Luella Krause.

Friends and family may gather at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM with Rev. John Moll officiating. Burial at a later date in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made out to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or St. Paul's Lutheran School in Algoma in memory of Grace Heidmann.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Pastor Moll and Pastor McKenney for their special visits and the comfort they gave our mom. The staff at Oak Creek for all their kindness and care, especially those who became very close to her and to the hospice team that offered our mom the comfort she needed at the end of her life.

Express your sympathy, memories and photos on Grace's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now