Grace Rys
Luxemburg -
Grace A. Rys, 83 of Luxemburg, formerly of Buffalo New York, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Buffalo, NY on June 9, 1937. She was the second child of eleven, the first girl born of the family. On March 19, 1959, Grace married Leon "Leo" T. Rys in Buffalo, NY. They were married for 61 years.
Survivors include her husband Leon T. Rys and their son, Larry (Connie) Rys, NC; two grandsons, Evan Rys, ND; Eric Rys NC. Five siblings further survive.
Grace was preceded in death by one son, Michael Rys, five siblings and her parents.
A private memorial service was held at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, as per Grace's wishes.
A special thank you is extended to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion given to the Rys Family.