Grace Rys
1937 - 2020
Grace Rys

Luxemburg -

Grace A. Rys, 83 of Luxemburg, formerly of Buffalo New York, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, August 4, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Buffalo, NY on June 9, 1937. She was the second child of eleven, the first girl born of the family. On March 19, 1959, Grace married Leon "Leo" T. Rys in Buffalo, NY. They were married for 61 years.

Survivors include her husband Leon T. Rys and their son, Larry (Connie) Rys, NC; two grandsons, Evan Rys, ND; Eric Rys NC. Five siblings further survive.

Grace was preceded in death by one son, Michael Rys, five siblings and her parents.

A private memorial service was held at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, as per Grace's wishes.

McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Rys Family. www.mcmahonfh.com

A special thank you is extended to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion given to the Rys Family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mc Mahon Funeral Home - Luxemburg
530 Main Street
Luxemburg, WI 54217
(920) 845-2389
