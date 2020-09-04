Grant E. Curran
Green Bay - Grant E. Curran, 86, passed away peacefully, of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Marla Vista Assisted Living in Green Bay.
Grant was born on June 16, 1934 in Faithorn, MI to the late Raymond and Lois Curran. He grew up on the family farm and was the middle child of three children. Grant attended Brandt Elementary School, 7th and 8th grade at Faithorn School and graduated from Norway Michigan High School in 1952. Following graduation, Grant delivered ice cream for Asselin Creamery Company of Norway, MI.
In 1954, Grant enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a AAA Artillery Operations & Instruction Specialist. He was stationed in Heidelberg, Germany, Texas and was discharged in 1956 in Fort Sheridan, IL.
In 1957, Grant met Marjorie L. Allen and the two were united in marriage on September 19, 1959 in Hermansville, MI. That same year, he began his career with Keebler Company in Marquette, MI. While living in Marquette, Grant and Marjorie were blessed with two children, Pamela and Alan. In 1967, he was transferred to Green Bay, where their last child, Michelle was born. Grant and Marjorie lived in their family home for 53 years, until Marjorie's passing in 2018. Grant enjoyed 38 years of employment with Keebler, until his retirement in 1991. In 1991 he began part-time employment with Lamers Bus Lines driving Coach and School Bus. After 15 years of driving bus, Grant officially retired in 2006. He then began volunteering throughout Green Bay as a volunteer bus driver for the Salvation Army and a patient volunteer at Bellin Health.
Grant was always a man of dignity, faith, grace and the "perfect" gentleman. Throughout his life, he was continually honored by his employers for his ethics, values, trust and reliability. Grant was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church for 53 years. He was very active in his church fellowship and enjoyed many roles which included; Men's Brotherhood, Ushering, Pasty Bakes, Memorial Garden and part-time janitorial services.
Grant was also a member of the Masonic Fraternity (Lodge 101, Marquette, MI and Washington Lodge 21, Green Bay, WI).
Grant is survived by his three children; Pamela (Dennis) Miller, Green Bay; Alan (fiancée, Brenda Kleiman), Green Bay, WI/Powers, MI; Michelle (Scott) Feuerstein, New Holstein, WI; three grandchildren; Nicholas (Teresa) Miller, Skyler and Shaelynn Feuerstein, and one great-granddaughter, Claire Rose Miller. In addition, Grant is survived by one sister, Patricia Meiner, Powers, MI; brother and sisters-in-law: Hugh E. Allen, Sun City Center, FL; James and Ione (Oney) Vicenzi, Green Bay; Marilyn Allen, Iron Mountain, MI; Gail Bantes, Peshtigo, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
Grant was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Marjorie "Markie"; parents; Raymond and Lois Curran; in-laws, Harold and Ethel Allen; one sister, Marilyn Dallaire; one sister-in-law, Elaine M. Allen; four brothers-in-law, Richard "Dick" Bantes, Harold Meiner, Victor Dallaire, William "Bill" Allen; and one nephew, Scott H. Allen.
A Memorial Church Service, with full Military Honors and a Masonic Service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., Green Bay, WI, on Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. NOTE: Due to Covid restrictions, church occupancy and seating is limited to 50 individuals. Please allow occupancy and seating for immediate and close family members. Masks will be mandatory. Visitation will take place before the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
.
Grant's children, wish to thank the staff of Marla Vista Assisted Living for the wonderful love and care given to Grant over the past 3 ½ years. The family would also like to thank the following practioner's for Grant's ongoing care: Home Based Primary Care staff/Milo C. Huempfner VA (Patti Depies/NP, Patty Farley/RN, Holly James/Social Worker and Dr. John McKenzie); Curative Connections Reflections Adult Day Program, Bellin Health and various EMS transport teams. Grant's children would also like to thank the following family members for their visits, phone calls, letters, "treats" and overall love, compassion and concern for each of us during this difficult time; James and Ione Vicenzi family, Patricia Meiner family, Hugh E. Allen family, many of our neighbors and close friends. In addition, we thank St. Paul's United Methodist fellowship family for your visits including communion, prayers, peace and comfort.