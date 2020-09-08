Grant E. Curran
Green Bay - Grant E. Curran, 86, passed away peacefully, of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Memorial Church Service, with full Military Honors and a Masonic Service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., Green Bay, WI, on Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. NOTE: Due to Covid restrictions, church occupancy and seating is limited to 50 individuals. Please allow occupancy and seating for immediate and close family members. Masks will be mandatory. Visitation will take place before the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
