1/1
Grant E. Curran
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant E. Curran

Green Bay - Grant E. Curran, 86, passed away peacefully, of natural causes on Friday, August 7, 2020. A Memorial Church Service, with full Military Honors and a Masonic Service will be held at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 341 Wilson Ave., Green Bay, WI, on Saturday, September 12 at 3:00 p.m. NOTE: Due to Covid restrictions, church occupancy and seating is limited to 50 individuals. Please allow occupancy and seating for immediate and close family members. Masks will be mandatory. Visitation will take place before the service, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved