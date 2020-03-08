Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gregg J. Pribyl


1967 - 2020
Gregg J. Pribyl

Green Bay - Gregg J. Pribyl, 53, passed away unexpectedly due to a vehicle accident on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. He was born on February 7, 1967 to Careen (Novak) Pribyl and the late James W. Pribyl.

Gregg was employed by Professional Plating Inc., of Brillion. Gregg enjoyed biking and spending time outdoors. He loved the Green Bay Packers and watching MMA fights on TV. Gregg's friends were a big part of his life and they helped create many great adventures and memories for Gregg.

He is survived by his mother, Careen; sister: Sherry (Daniel) Vania; nieces and nephews: Noah, HannaLee (Tyler) Macco, Isaac, Josie, Faith, Jeremiah, Ava and Olivia Vania.

He is preceded in death by his father, James and his grandparents.

A celebration of Gregg's life will be held on Sunday, March 15th 2020 at Newcomer-Green Bay (340 S. Monroe Ave. Green Bay, WI) from 1 to 4 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.newcomergreenbay.com.

Gregg's family would like to thank the staff at St. Vincent's ICU for their kind care and compassion for both Gregg and his family during this very difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 8 to Mar. 11, 2020
