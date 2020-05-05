|
Gregory "Greg" Gallenberger
Green Bay - Gregory "Greg" S. Gallenberger, 71, Green Bay, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after an 18-year battle with cancer. He was born August 11, 1948, in Green Bay, to Bernard and Mary Ann (Swanke) Gallenberger Sr.
Greg graduated from Green Bay West High School class of 1967. He then went on to join the U.S. Army where he served two tours in Vietnam. Upon coming home, he graduated from NWTC class of 1971. On August 19, 1972 he married Judy Sinkler and they recently celebrated 47 wonderful years together. Greg started his police career with the Denmark Police Department, then went on to the Brown County Sheriff's Department. He held many positions but was most proud of his time as a K-9 handler. Greg retired as a Sergeant in 2001, after 25 years of service. He enjoyed his time spent at the family cottage in Dyckesville. Greg loved spending time with his grandkids and watching them play their sports. He appreciated his time with his friends, both from Dyckesville and the Brown County Sheriff's Department.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Kim (Charlie) Ricker, Jessica (Jon) Nejedlo, and Jason (Dudley) Gallenberger; grandchildren, Austin, Sydney, Lila, Liam, Marek, and Soleil; his siblings, Mary Noel and Ann (Richard) Larsen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marleen Gallenberger, Dan Platten, JoAnn (Marc) Vogel, Ruth Sinkler, Karen Sinkler, Lee (Betty) Sinkler, Lynn (Wayne) Wians, Dawn (Chuck) Nuthals; and many other nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Earl and Lillian Sinkler; siblings, Bernard Gallenberger Jr., Jeanne Platten, Andy Gallenberger, Peter Gallenberger; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bill Noel, Allen Sinkler, John Sinkler, Dale Sinkler, and Patti Wisnicky; a nephew, Erik Wians.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic a private family service was held. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northeastern Wisconsin Old Glory Honor Flight.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice, especially Crystal, for their kind and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 5 to May 10, 2020