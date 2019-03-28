Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, IN
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St
Pulaski, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Wasielewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory Wasielewski


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gregory Wasielewski Obituary
Gregory Wasielewski

Pulaski - Gregory Norbert Wasielewski, 62, Indiana, formerly of Pulaski, died unexpectedly Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Florida, while vacationing with family. The son of the late Norbert and Victoria (Majerczyk) Wasielewski was born on January 25, 1957.

Greg was certified as a machine tool operator. He earned an Associate's Degree in Industrial Technical Engineering, a Bachelor's Degree in Manufacturing Engineer Technology, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration. He had worked as a manufacturing engineer/manager for Eaton Corporation in North Carolina, Georgia, and Oklahoma. He currently worked at Sullair LLC. in Michigan City, Indiana.

Gregory enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting in the Pulaski area. He also liked traveling with his family; Greg traveled extensively for work and visited many locations around the world.

He is survived by his three sons: Ryan, Chris, and Jacob; two sisters: Veronica Wasielewski and Carol VanHimbergen; one brother and sister-in-law: Timothy (Amy) Wasielewski; nieces and nephews: Kristin (Greg) Zellner, Brittany (Aaron) Herm, and Matt VanHimbergen, Kari, Tyler, and Rachel Wasielewski; special friend of the family: Kim Wyckoff, cousins and friends.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents and a brother in law, Terry VanHimbergen.

Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now