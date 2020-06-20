Gretchen A. Keiler
Green Bay - Gretchen A. Keiler, age 74, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family Friday, June 19, 2020 after a courageous battle with dementia. She was born December 28, 1945 in Marinette, WI, the youngest child of John and Eleanor (Keschen) Wytkewicz.
She is preceded in death by her parents and 2 older siblings, brother Gene (Mary) Wyman and sister, Karen (Joe) Thomas.
Gretchen is survived by her husband of 53 years, John "Jack" Keiler; 2 sons, Jamie (Maggie) Keiler and Kory Keiler; 3 beloved grandchildren: Elizabeth (Tyler) Schaut, Anna Keiler and Isaiah Keiler and her oldest brother, Roger (Mary) Wytkewicz. She is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gretchen married Jack Keiler November 5, 1966 at St. Mary's Parish, Crivitz, WI. The couple was blessed with 2 sons. Gretchen and Jack relocated to Green Bay in 1967 and on Valentine's Day of 1967, they moved into their first and only home in Ashwaubenon, WI. She was proud to volunteer her time in the GI lab at Bellin Hospital. Gretchen put her domestic expertise to use as a housekeeper for others for over 25 years.
Gretchen's compassionate heart manifested in not only her love for her children and grandchildren, but also in her love for animals. Even as a child, Gretchen always had a special pet in her loving care. People who knew Gretchen were struck by her gentle, loving heart.
Visitation will be held at Central Church (831 Schoen St., Green Bay), Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3 to 5 PM. A memorial service will follow with Pastor Aaron Schaut officiating. Entombment will be in Fort Howard Mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the Alzheimer's Association in Gretchen's name are appreciated.
Gretchen's family would like to extend a special thank you to Oak Park Assisted Living, Angel's Touch and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.