Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
Gretchen Evenson Dds


1951 - 2019
Gretchen Evenson Dds Obituary
Gretchen Evenson DDS

Green Bay - Gretchen K. Evenson DDS, 68, of Green Bay, departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her home.

Gretchen was born on November 21, 1951 in Two Rivers, daughter of the late Ivy and Katherine Kastle. She did her undergraduate at UW Madison and later studied Dentistry at Marquette University. She was a Dentist her entire career until her retirement working for several practices throughout Wisconsin, most recently at NWTC. Gretchen had a very kind spirit and loved everyone and made a difference in so many lives. She especially loved her two children and being a mother, and loved her dog Sophie.

She is survived by her two children: Katie (Denny Polczynski) Evenson, and Erik (Tammy Pavlinec) Evenson in addition to several extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Ivy and Karl Kastle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 2 PM - 4 PM at Newcomer - Green Bay Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Avenue, Green Bay. A service celebrating her life will follow at 4 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: The National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
