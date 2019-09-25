|
|
Gustav "Gus" Olson
De Pere - Gustav "Gus" Henrick Olson, 88, De Pere, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019. He was born August 31, 1931 in Escanaba, MI to Swedish Immigrants Gustav and Adela (Westerberg) Olson.
Gus enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17. He served in the Korean war and received a purple heart. While recovering from his battle wounds, he met and shook hands with President Truman. After returning home he married Dorothy June Johnson on March 21, 1959 in Escanaba, MI at the Presbyterian Church.
Gus was employed at the Chicago Northwestern Railroad for decades. His passion for cars led to a career in automotive repair, opening his own business, Ole's Auto Body. He was always a resource for those needing automotive advice. Gus was a long-time member of the Masonic Temple, recently receiving a certificate which recognized his commitment as a Mason for over 50 years. During his retired years he volunteered by transporting other disabled vets to Milwaukee and Iron Mountain hospitals. He also delivered holiday meals for those homebound.
Gus and Dorothy took many Sunday drives, but their most memorable travel was a Canadian cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. Gus tried to make those he met always share a laugh with him, always being quick with a joke. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren, who held a special place in his heart.
Gus is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of 60 years and his children: daughter Cynthia Olson Mattern and her children: Vincent and Carley (fiance´ Matthew Graziano) Mattern, daughter Susan (Brian) Gajewski and their children: Brittany and Alex, daughter Sally (Matthew) Schumacher, son John Olson (Portobella), and daughter Peggy (Scott) Stepanski and their children: Mason and Madelyn; and his sister Betty Jane Pearson. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ralph Olson.
A private memorial service for Gus will occur at a later date. Please visit www.ryanfh.com to send condolences to the family.
The family would like to thank the V.A. Department for their care of Gus.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019