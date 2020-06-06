Gustavo Angel Aldama Cuellar
Algoma - Gustavo Angel Aldama Cuellar, 26, Algoma. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 from an accidental drowning. He was born May 6, 1994 in Mexico to Aaron Aldama Dominguez and Laurentina Cuellar Juarez.
Gustavo started his first business at the age of 19. Then he moved to Algoma at the age of 23 and started his second business owning and operating Dairy Deans Resturant. He was a very kind and humble man with lots of compassion for everyone he met. He was also a very motivated man with a beautiful smile and a friend and mentor to many. He would always put other people first and make them feel important.
Gustavo is survived by his parents, sister Celia (John) Aldama Ward, New London; , brother Jose Alfredo Aldama, Algoma; sister Jessica Aldama, Algoma; many aunts, uncles and cousins and his best friend Donald E. Eisenach, New London.
Family and friends may come to a public viewing Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. The CDC guidelines will be in forced at the funeral home. The public will be monitored with the number of people coming into the funeral home. Wearing a mask will be up to the public.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Gustavo's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
Algoma - Gustavo Angel Aldama Cuellar, 26, Algoma. passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 from an accidental drowning. He was born May 6, 1994 in Mexico to Aaron Aldama Dominguez and Laurentina Cuellar Juarez.
Gustavo started his first business at the age of 19. Then he moved to Algoma at the age of 23 and started his second business owning and operating Dairy Deans Resturant. He was a very kind and humble man with lots of compassion for everyone he met. He was also a very motivated man with a beautiful smile and a friend and mentor to many. He would always put other people first and make them feel important.
Gustavo is survived by his parents, sister Celia (John) Aldama Ward, New London; , brother Jose Alfredo Aldama, Algoma; sister Jessica Aldama, Algoma; many aunts, uncles and cousins and his best friend Donald E. Eisenach, New London.
Family and friends may come to a public viewing Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 1:00 PM with Fr. Alvan Amadi officiating. The CDC guidelines will be in forced at the funeral home. The public will be monitored with the number of people coming into the funeral home. Wearing a mask will be up to the public.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Gustavo's tribute page at www.schinderle.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.