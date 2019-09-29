|
Gwen L. Diny
Greenleaf - Gwen Lynn (Cropsey) Diny, passed away peacefully in her home September 24, 2019, after an intrepid journey with cancer. Born March 12, 1957, to Roy and Esther (Baumgarten) Cropsey, Gwen showed a penchant for creativity throughout her life. Whether drawing her own Christmas cards, sewing exquisite quilts, crafting intricate beaded jewelry, maintaining her flower beds, or capturing the natural beauty around her with her camera, she left her loved ones with much to remember her by. She leaned into her affinity for art after graduating from Wrightstown High School in 1975 and enrolled at the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay, eventually graduating with a bachelor's degree in art and communications.
She married Dan, the love of her life, on January 19, 1987, and was blessed with two children, Adam (Colleen) and Deanna, who brought her immense joy. Gwen's love for her family multiplied further yet when each of her grandsons, Leo and Otto, entered her life, grabbing her heart and never letting go.
Gwen is further survived by her favorite sister, Gena (Paul) Pankratz; brother, Gale (Paula) Cropsey; mother-in-law, Germaine Diny; spunky dog and companion, Maggie; and many close friends and relatives. She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Gary Cropsey; and father-in-law, Leo Diny.
Gwen cherished her close relationships as a wonderful mother, wife, friend, sister, grandmother, and aunt. She will be remembered for her sharp wit and vast vocabulary, but most of all for the love that emanated from her toward her family. She will live in our hearts forever and be dearly missed.
The family wishes to thank the Vince Lombardi Cancer Center and Aurora BayCare Medical Center teams for their exceptional care through Gwen's journey, as well as the Aurora at Home team for bringing comfort in her final days.
A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 8 p.m. Cotter Funeral Home and Cremation Care is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.cotterfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please hug a loved one and take a moment to express the value they bring to your life.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019