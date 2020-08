Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family

Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family

Gwendolyn Horan-Hunter



Green Bay - Gwendolyn N. Horan-Hunter, 99, Green Bay resident, died early Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020, at her home. As per Gwendolyn's wishes a private funeral service will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home for the immediate family. Burial will follow in Fort Howard Memorial Park. A full obituary will be published at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store