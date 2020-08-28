Gwendolyn Horan Hunter
Green Bay - Gwendolyn Nell (Wright) Horan Hunter, 99, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Gwen was born on May 10, 1921, to Edward and Luella "Nell" Wright in Ogden, Utah. She moved to California in 1939 and graduated from Santa Monica Junior College. During World War II she worked for the Inspector General of the Army/Air Force. It was there she met her soulmate, Francis K. Horan, at a USO dance. They married after the War in 1946 and moved to Frank's hometown of Green Bay. Frank passed away in 1964 leaving her a single mother to 4 children. She later married A.J. Hunter who also preceded her in death.
Gwen, "GG," was in numerous bridge clubs, gifted us with countless hand embroidered treasures, was an avid reader, challenged herself daily with Jeopardy and crossword puzzles, and was a regular Bingo player at her home.
Above all, she dearly loved her family. She is survived by her children: David (Pamela) Horan, Michael (Donna) Horan, and Janet (Steve) Hein; her grandchildren: Amy Schauf, Michelle Schauf, Jenny (Jerry) Schuetz, Erin (Gareth Hendrix) Horan, Mark Horan, Brian Horan, Joel (Bridget) Hein, and Courtney (Matthew) Juedes; her great- grandchildren: Dain Graham, Jade Schauf, Colin, Maddy and Olivia Schuetz, Brent Neuhaus, Owen, Teddy, Will, Mary Cate and Annie Hein, and Emma, Lydia and Carter Juedes.
In addition to her husbands and parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Sue Horan, granddaughter, Christine Schauf, and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen and Ed Timmerman and Joe and Bernice Horan.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Allouez Sunrise Village and to Heartland Hospice. Your compassionate care is deeply appreciated.
Online condolences may be sent to Gwen's family at www.prokowall.com
.
In lieu of memorials or flowers, we ask that you share some kindness, respect others, and live your life with joy and love.
"Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier. Be the living expression of God's kindness: kindness in your face, kindness in your eyes, kindness in your smile." Mother Teresa