H. Thomas Klaus, PNCM, USN, Retired
Green Bay - H. Thomas "Tom" Klaus, 87, died on June 28, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Milwaukee on December 24, 1931 to the late William L. & Marion T. (Clabots) Klaus. The family moved to Green Bay in 1935. Tom graduated in 1949 from West High School.
In 1949, while attending the University of Wisconsin, he enlisted in the Naval Reserve. Tom transitioned to active duty in the U.S. Navy in May 1951. On November 7, 1953, he married the love of his life, Joyce T. DeCleene at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Allouez. Tom served slightly over 20 years of active duty and during such time was assigned to bases in San Diego CA, Great Lakes IL, Pearl Harbor HI, and Norfolk VA. He was also deployed to Australia, Japan, the Arctic, the Antarctic, and the South Pacific. Tom rose to the rank of Master Chief on November 16, 1967, just 16 ½ years into his naval career. He was released to inactive duty on July 14, 1971.
Following his naval career, he worked in the financial industry in St. Paul, MN prior to returning to Green Bay with his family in 1973. Upon his return, Tom began his second career at First Wisconsin/Firstar/U.S. Bank, retiring on February 25, 1994. During this time, Tom also earned an Accounting degree in 1979 and another degree in Financial Institutions Management in 1981 from Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC). After earning his degrees, Tom spent several years as an evening instructor at NWTC in their Accounting program.
Tom is past Regional President of the Fleet Reserve Association and a member of Central Wisconsin Branch 238. He also is a life member of the VFW Post 2037, charter member of the Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent 23, and American Legion Post 11.
Tom loved his family very much and enjoyed telling stories about his adventures in the Navy to his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include four children and their spouses: Jean Marie (Charles) Thurber, Spring Grove, IL; Robert Klaus, Palm Beach, FL; Ann Marie Klaus and Troy Burmesch, Suamico, WI; Brian (Jennifer) Klaus, Green Bay; seven grandchildren: Thomas Senn II, Erik Maxwell Senn, Kristina (Kevin) Harig, Sarah (Josh) Clark, Robert Klaus II, Joshua (Ruthanne) Peterson, Amanda (Tony) Czarnecki; a step-granddaughter, Mishawn (Jessy) Gudipati, three great-grandsons and five great-granddaughters. He is further survived by a sister, Jean (Ron) Wallenfang and a sister-in-law, Jill Klaus all of Green Bay in addition to many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, William and Marion, three brothers, a sister, two sisters-in-law, and a brother-in-law: William (Gloria) Klaus, John Klaus, Richard (Loretta) Klaus, and Alice (Patrick) Hull.
Friends may call Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 1. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Friends may also call at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at church with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A memorial fund will be established in Tom's name to benefit the .
The family extends their gratitude to the nurses and staff at Alpha Senior Concepts for their care of Tom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 1, 2019