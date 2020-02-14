|
|
Hailey R. Opicka, 15 months, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was born on October 20, 2018 to Marc and Chelsea (Nehring) Opicka. Hailey was a happy go-lucky girl with a contagious laugh that would light up a room. She loved playing with spoons, especially her Dairy Queen spoon. Hailey will be deeply missed by all who loved her.
She is survived by her loving parents, Marc and Chelsea Opicka; maternal grandparents, Bryan and Jennifer Nehring; paternal grandparents, Duane and Sharon Opicka; maternal great-grandfather, Charles Nehring; aunts, Marissa Nehring and Michelle (Todd) Chaudoir; cousins, Trevor, Jacob and Raegen Chaudoir; godmother, Stacey Emerton; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Walter and Delores Matter; maternal great-grandmother, Suzanne Nehring; paternal great-grandparents, George and Shirley Madon and Donald and Magdalene Opicka.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. Private entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, a memorial fund will be established.
The Opicka family would like to thank St. Mary's Daycare, Green Bay Metro Fire, Green Bay Police Department, St. Mary's and St. Vincent's ER staff for all their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020