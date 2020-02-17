|
Hailey R. Opicka
De Pere - Hailey R. Opicka, 15 months, De Pere, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida St. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Funeral service 12:00 noon on Saturday at the church with Rev. Paul Pett officiating. Private entombment will take place at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020