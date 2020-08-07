1/1
Harold A. "Harry" Bayer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Harry" A. Bayer

Peshtigo - Harold "Harry" A. Bayer, 79, of Peshtigo, passed away August 5, 2020.

He was born in Peshtigo January 26, 1941 son of the late Joseph A. and Anna M. (Murray) Bayer. Harry attended Peshtigo Schools until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1959 to 1963 and 1965 to 1967.

June 17, 1967 he married the former Margret "Maggie" Hoijer in Evanston, Illinois and she preceded him in death January 31, 1999.

He was employed at Badger Paper Mills from 1968 until his retirement in 1999.

Harry is survived by 3 children, David (Kathy) Bayer of Oconto Falls,

Barb Bayer and Mary (Dan) Lemke, both of Peshtigo; 7 grandchildren, Jeff, Amber, Katelynn, Devon, Hannah, Nate and Danielle; 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Brayden, Brynley, Cadence, Devon and Ivanna; 3 brothers, Bill (Sue), Tom (Helen), and Jim (Sharon); a sister, Anne (Jim) Picard; a sister-in-law, Louise Bayer; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his extended family, Tom, Sara, Tommy, William, Roxy, Benny and Oliver and a special friend Sheri.

Along with his parents Harry was preceded in death by, a brother, Mike Bayer and a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Pat) Bayer.

Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation continues on Tuesday, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am with Father Jess Berdol and Fr. John Harper concelebrating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo with full military honors.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Berth and Rosenthal
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berth and Rosenthal
331 Ellis Avenue
Peshtigo, WI 54157
715-582-3834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berth and Rosenthal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved