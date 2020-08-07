Harold "Harry" A. Bayer



Peshtigo - Harold "Harry" A. Bayer, 79, of Peshtigo, passed away August 5, 2020.



He was born in Peshtigo January 26, 1941 son of the late Joseph A. and Anna M. (Murray) Bayer. Harry attended Peshtigo Schools until he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving from 1959 to 1963 and 1965 to 1967.



June 17, 1967 he married the former Margret "Maggie" Hoijer in Evanston, Illinois and she preceded him in death January 31, 1999.



He was employed at Badger Paper Mills from 1968 until his retirement in 1999.



Harry is survived by 3 children, David (Kathy) Bayer of Oconto Falls,



Barb Bayer and Mary (Dan) Lemke, both of Peshtigo; 7 grandchildren, Jeff, Amber, Katelynn, Devon, Hannah, Nate and Danielle; 7 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Matthew, Brayden, Brynley, Cadence, Devon and Ivanna; 3 brothers, Bill (Sue), Tom (Helen), and Jim (Sharon); a sister, Anne (Jim) Picard; a sister-in-law, Louise Bayer; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his extended family, Tom, Sara, Tommy, William, Roxy, Benny and Oliver and a special friend Sheri.



Along with his parents Harry was preceded in death by, a brother, Mike Bayer and a brother and sister-in-law, Joseph (Pat) Bayer.



Visitation will be held Monday, Aug. 10, at Berth & Rosenthal Funeral Home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Visitation continues on Tuesday, at St. Mary Catholic Church from 9:00 am until 10:45 am. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:00 am with Father Jess Berdol and Fr. John Harper concelebrating. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Peshtigo with full military honors.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store