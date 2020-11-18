Harold Alfred Sternhagen
Green Bay - Harold Alfred Sternhagen, age 90, of Green Bay, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born March 22, 1930 in Florence County, WI to the late Henry and Florence (Wilsing) Sternhagen.
Harold enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17, stationed in the Philippines. He was employed by IBM for 20 years, after which he opened Manhattan Lanes in De Pere where he met the love of his life, Mary Melchior. Harold eventually sold Manhattan Lanes and retired in the late 1990's to enjoy his winters in Texas with Mary.
Harold was a talented handyman, enjoyed golfing and of course, bowling! He and Mary were also fortunate to have traveled to many beautiful places including Hawaii, Alaska, the Orient, as well as many cruises. Harold is known for his burnt grilled chicken and amazing Manhattans.
Harold is survived by his life partner, Mary Melchior and her family. He is further survived by 2 children, David and Debbie.
In accordance with Harold's wishes, no services will be held. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
A special thank you to the staff at St. Vincent Hospital for their care and support.