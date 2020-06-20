Harold (Hal) Anthony Tust Jr.
HOWARD - Harold (Hal) Anthony Tust, Jr., was born 9/8/1943 in Winona, Minnesota, to the late Harold Anthony Tust, Sr. and Mary Louise (Ayotte) Tust. His family moved to LaCrosse, Wisconsin, when he was young. There at Aquinas High School he was scouted by the MLB until he suffered a knee injury playing football. That also dashed his hopes to join the Air Force. In his junior year, he met the woman he would later marry: Nancy Nekola. They were united in marriage on October 10, 1964. The union resulted in four kids: Michael, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Melanie. Hal worked for Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 38 years. After retirement, he worked part-time at a golf course and then more recently at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, where he was just planning to return to work after recovering from a recent surgery. The plan was overshadowed by Jesus's calling him home.
Hal loved sports and played fast and slow-pitch softball and golf. He coached girls' basketball for over 39 years and surprised his players when he recalled their names years later. He was an avid fan as well. Hal was active at St. John the Baptist Parish since 1971. There he was involved in the choir, ushering, communion distribution, men's bible study, That Man Is You, over 35 years of booyah fundraisers, Building & Grounds, Helping Hands, homeless shelter meals, and more. He was instrumental in getting the gym built, which features his name on its basketball court. Hal was an extremely hard worker, always on the go, who had a hard time sitting still. If someone needed help, Hal was there. Hal enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and was helping to raise his grandson Noah, who will miss playing with him and watching movies with him. Hal was a man of deep faith, and his family and friends were very important to him. He will be greatly missed. Nancy will especially miss all the little things he did, such as making pancakes and waffles and gassing up her car.
Hal passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife Nancy and children Michael (Carmen) Tust, Stephanie Tust, Jennifer Garcia , Melanie (Robert Thorson); grandsons Jake Thorson (fiancée Tamara), Evan Tust, Bennett Tust, and Noah Garcia; great-grandchildren Ryder Thorson and Hope Thorson; and sisters Andrea Pike and Carol (Mark) Devine and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Tust, Sr., and Mary Louise Tust, aunts, uncles, cousin, and nephew.
Family and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale.). Visitation at St. John the Baptist will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 4-7:00 p.m. with a prayer vigil at 7:00. Visitation will continue at St. John the Baptist on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 9:30-10:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow with Father Jim Lucas officiating. Mass capacity will be limited to 200 attendees. For those unable to attend, the Mass will be live streamed via the St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, Howard, Wisconsin Facebook page, www.facebook.com/sjbhchurch/. A mask is strongly recommended, and people who are sick are urged to stay home.
In lieu of other forms of sympathy, memorials can be sent to St. John the Baptist Parish, 2597 Glendale Avenue, Green Bay, WI 54313 or Green Bay Missions.
Online condolences are welcome at PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.
The family wishes to express their appreciation and thanks to the EMTs and St. Mary's doctors, nursing staff, and chaplain as well Bellin surgical teams, nursing staff, and other staff for their care and kindness during many surgeries.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.