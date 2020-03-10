|
Harold Bloomer
Pulaski - Harold D. Bloomer, 95, Pulaski, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at a local care facility.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. from 4:00 - 7:00 pm with a parish wake service 7:00 pm Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday at St. Edward and Isidore Catholic Church, 3667 Flintville Rd., Suamico, after 9:30 am Saturday until time of Mass. Funeral Mass 11:00 am Saturday at the church with Rev. David Hoffman officiating. Burial in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the Bloomer family at www.prokowall.com. In lieu of floral expressions a memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020