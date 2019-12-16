|
|
Harold Burrack Sr.
Suring - Harold Lavern Burrack Sr., age 89 of Suring, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Harold was born on August 10, 1930 to the late Enno and Chrisjanna (Wessels) Burrack in Arlington, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa. Harold grew up on the family farm in rural Arlington, Iowa with his parents and 3 siblings; farm chores and fishing in the creek were his fondest childhood memories. His extended family was large and the holidays were spent visiting with all. Harold attended and graduated from Country Elementary School and attended high school in Lamont, Iowa. After high school, Harold continued to work on the family farm and drove cattle long distance. On August 24, 1950, Harold married Delores Waskow at the "Little Brown Church" in Nashua, Iowa. After their marriage, he worked as a truck driver and farmer in Iowa. On Thanksgiving Day, November 1957, Harold and Delores moved their family to Suring, WI. A farm had been purchased and they were ready for a new adventure. Harold worked many part time jobs to supplement the family income, including driving truck for the Hayes Cheese Factory, logging, custom field work and more.
Harold was a member of the Farmers Union Cooperative and served on the Farmers Mercantile Board in Suring. He was also a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Suring where he served on the cemetery association, church board, and the altar guild with Delores. Harold enjoyed couples bowling with Delores, the card club, traveling, camping, attending country music festivals, fishing with family and friends, and taking bus trips. Harold and Delores's most memorable trip was driving to Alaska.
Harold is survived by his 4 sons, Harold Jr. (Linda) Burrack of Shawano, Loren (Bonnie Meyer) Burrack of Suring, Larry (Amy) Burrack of Suring, and Lance (Robin) Burrack of Kewaunee; 7 grandchildren, Janna Redding, Hannah (Tasos Papaioannou) Burrack, Adam (Kristina) Burrack, Richard Burrack, Andrew (Shantel Schroeder) Burrack, Jessica Burrack, and Kyle Burrack; 10 great-grandchildren, Gunnar Redding, Rafe Ausdemore, Rosemary Burrack, Luna Burrack, Owen Burrack, Lillian Burrack, Macy Burrack, Britta Burrack, David Burrack, and Nathan Burrack; 3 sisters-in-law, Cindy Waskow, Lenore (Ray) Trachta, and Marlene (Richard) Bucholtz; brother-in-law, Virgil Boynton. He is further survived by many nieces nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Delores; great-grandson, Jude Redding; a brother, Alfred (Eva) Burrack; 2 sisters, Evelyn (Pete) Riley and Dorothy Boynton; 4 brothers-in-law, Erwin Waskow, Ronald Waskow, Paul (Marge) Waskow and Dennis Waskow.
Visitation will be he held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Michael Paholke officiating. Harold will be interred in Mount Olive Lutheran Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.
The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Unity Hospice and its staff for the care and compassion offered to Harold. Further thanks are extended to Pastor Paholke and all of his friends who visited Harold at home this past year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Unity Hospice, the American Diabetes Association, and the Mount Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery Association.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019