Harold Buss
Green Bay - Bob (Harold Robert) Buss, age 81, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020.
He was born January 15, 1939 in Suring, Wisconsin to the late Harold and Eugenie (Mimi) Buss. Bob graduated from Green Bay West High School before enlisting in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany and served our country from June 13, 1962 - June 3, 1964. Bob married in 1962 and had 4 children over the next 17 years.
Bob enjoyed his career as an Industrial X-ray Technician (Non-Destructive Testing) for many years before retiring in 1994. Not being one to sit still for very long, he continued to work part time for many more years.
Bob was known for his love of model trains and antiquing. He enjoyed yearly trips to Pennsylvania to attend the model train and toy show. Bob also looked forward to spending his winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Over the years he made a lot of very special friends and always talked about how excited he was to get out of the cold Wisconsin weather.
Bob is survived by his significant other Renetta Benedum, his three children Lisa (Greg) Taisto, Jennifer (Tim) Krueger, Sara (Josh) Ebli, Renetta's daughter Michelle (Jamie) Vandehey, grandchildren Emily, Brendon, Drew, Owen, Kyler, Nathan, Kennedy and Sierra, his sister Joanne Hanson, nieces Cheryl and Paula and their families.
Bob was preceded in death by his Father Harold, Mother Mimi and son Robert (Bobby). He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
The family of Harold Robert Buss would like to thank Woodside Manor Assisted Living and Angels Touch Nursing Home for their kindness. Both facilities went above and beyond to help ensure Bob's safety and care. We will be eternally grateful for your guidance during this very difficult time.
A small private service was held for the immediate family. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with the Buss family on his tribute page at www.Lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020