Harold Grimes
Suamico - Harold Gilbert Grimes, Sr., 83, born on May 21, 1937 and entered into eternal life on November 10, 2020. Harold was born in Marquette to the late Gilbert and Leah Grimes.
On November 3, 1956 he was united in holy wedlock to Jean I. Thibodeau. Together Harold and Jean raised four children: Victoria, Harold Jr., David Lee and Christopher Joseph. Harold served in both the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He retired in 1978 from military service and began a new career as a stockbroker, where he retired from Morgan Stanley in early 2000.
Harold is survived by his two sons, Harold Jr. and Christopher (Robyn). His grandchildren Harold III (Trisha) Grimes, Sioux Falls; Adam Grimes, Philadelphia; Amanda Grimes, Sioux Falls; Scott (Yojung) Goretcke, Augusta; Paul (Deanna) Goretcke, Augusta; Marshall (Ashley) Beck, Green Bay; Ashley (Nick) Leuthner, Abrams; Heather, Michelle, Skylar Grimes, Pulaski; Robert (Kara) Lever, Kokomo, IN; Brooke Rose, Lenexa, KS; Kylie Brunette, Pulaski; six great grandchildren, many relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Jean; his daughter, Victoria, son David and his grandson Christopher Jr. (CJ).
Friends may call after 9:00AM Monday, November 23, 2020 at St. Benedict Parish, 3370 Deerfield Ln, Suamico. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced. Burial with military honors in Gates of Heaven Cemetery, Rothschild, WI. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family.