Harold Holschuh
Allouez - Harold I. Holschuh, 84, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his wife and children. He was born on April 5, 1934, in Green Bay, to the late Edward and Tillie (Vandenberg) Holzschuh. Harold graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1952. Following high school, he proudly served his country with the United States Army in Germany during the Korean Conflict from 1953 until 1956. On April 12, 1958, Harold married his nurse, Helen Koch, in Manitowoc, WI. They lived in Allouez where they raised their four children. He retired as a Professional Teamster Truck Driver with over two million accident free miles. In his retirement, Harold and Helen spent their retirement traveling in their motorhome. Harold was a life long member of the American Legion and continued to support them until his passing.
Harold will be sadly missed by his wife of 60 years, Helen; children, Sharon (Daniel) Klysen, Gerald Holschuh (special friend Jule DeGrave), Paul Holschuh, Jean (Michael) Brawner; grandchildren, Lucas Smits, Austin Smits, Preston Holschuh, Peyton Holschuh and step-grandson, Joseph Brawner; brothers, Edward (Mary) Holschuh, Robert (Barbara) Holschuh; sisters, Carol (Frank) Radosevich and Joan Hanstedt (Wayne) Dombeck. Harold is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Henry and Margaret Koch; brother, James (Rose) Holschuh Sr.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold (Evie) Koch, Derwood "Danny" (Ellen) Koch, Rosemary (Donald) Schneider, John "Jackie" Koch and nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St., on Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. with full military honors to follow. Deacon Paul Umentum will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. The family extends a special thank you to the awesome staff at Birch Creek Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for their care and compassion
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2019