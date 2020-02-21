|
|
Harold "Buck" Huens
Green Bay - Harold "Buck" Huens, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
He was born in Green Bay on January 8, 1932. Buck was a graduate of Green Bay East High School. He served for three years in the U.S. Coast Guard and retired from James River Paper Mill after 40 years of service.
Buck accepted the Lord as his personal Savior July 25, 2007. "The just man walketh in his integrity, his children are blessed after him." Proverbs 20:7. He was preceded in death by his wife Carolyn (Wright) Huens; brothers, Bernard and Milton; and sister, Beatrice Bartow.
He is survived by two daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie and Todd O'Dell; Chelly and Randy Pierquet; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Ray) Anderson; Tara (Jim) Hinze; Abby (Andy) Wegner; Derek (Olivia) O'Dell; and twelve great-grandchildren, Dylan; Joe; Tessa; Megan; Parker; Ava; Makayla; Caden; Titus; Owen; Carter; and Cooper.
Visitation will be at Bay City Baptist Church, 1840 Bond St., from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, with Pastor Dave Bender officiating the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Online condolences may be expressed at www.Prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020