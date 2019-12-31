Services
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
(920) 434-2060
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
PFOTENHAUER FUNERAL HOME
1145 CARDINAL LANE
Green Bay, WI 54313-6803
Harold J. Beyer


1924 - 2019
Harold J. Beyer Obituary
Harold J. Beyer

SUAMICO - Harold J. Beyer, 95, of Suamico passed away on December 24, 2019 in Green Bay. Harold was born in Menominee, MI on April 9, 1924 to August F. and Rose M. (Spangenberg) Beyer. Harold served in WWII as a tail gunner for the US Army Air Corp stationed in Kimbolton, England from where they flew combat missions over Germany. He was honorably discharged in Sept. 1945. After the war, Harold married Clara Velich of Menominee on June 22, 1946. They resided in Racine for many years with Harold working as a journeyman carpenter. In the mid 1960's they moved to Suamico where Harold built his home and worked as a mill wright installing large machines in the Fox Valley. Harold's passion was moose hunting in Canada which he did for many years and in 1966 built their hunting camp in the U.P.

Harold is survived by his wife of 73 years, Clara, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers Alvin, Elmer, Walter and Albert.

Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Military Honors to follow. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Harold and Clara's close neighbors, Dave and Bonnie, and Guy and Roxanne for all their ongoing help.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
