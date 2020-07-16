Harold J. Smits



Green Bay - Harold J. Smits born 10/09/1938 passed away surrounded by his wife and children on March 15, 2020. Son of Norbert and Lucille Smits he married Janice Pamperin Smits on 10/10/1959. He was preceded in death by his parents and Son James Smits and daughter-in-law Carolyn Smits Bender. He is survived by his wife Janice, daughter Lori (Gene) Harris and sons John (Vicky) Smits and Jeff (Kristen) Smits. 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. 1 sister Laura DeValk and 2 brothers Joseph Smits and Bernard Smits.



Smitty owned several businesses including the first gas station in Green Bay to offer groceries and beer, The Wheeler Inn and the Valley Inn in Townsend WI. He was an Oconto County Sheriffs Deputy, Member of the Townsend Town board for 13 years, Co-founded and was a chief of the Townsend Fire Department, was active in the snowmobile club. His love for the community showed in the many years he volunteered and worked to improve the area. He and Jan spent many years traveling the country in his beloved RV. The family will be holding a celebration of his larger than life persona at Romys Nitingale, Black Creek, WI on Aug 1, 2020 @ 1:00 pm.









