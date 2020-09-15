1/2
Harold "Punky" Miller
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold "Punky" Miller

Bellevue - Harold "Punky" Miller, 83, Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 and finding his peace. Born on July 7, 1937, in Wabeno, he is the son of Harold and Lilly Miller. Punk graduated from Echo High School while the family resided in Indiana. He faithfully served his country in the US Marine Corps. After returning from service, Punk began his employment with Fru-Con Corporation and finished up his career with Howard Immel Construction Company serving Local Union #139, retiring in the mid-90s. Punk will be remembered for his enjoyment of tinkering on anything and everything, working on clocks, weight lifting, gardening, and growing cacti. He liked to spend time at the casinos and wanted everyone to run on time (if not early).

Punk is survived by three children and their spouses, Keri Miller and her daughter, Autumn Spencer; George and Jeannie Miller and their son, Cooper Miller; Wendy and Rick Baeten and their children, Jake, Eric, and Jessica Baeten; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pat (Dave) Daniels.

A family memorial service will be held at a future date.

Malcore (East) Funeral Home is serving the family. Visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com to share a condolence with the family.

Punk's family extends a special thank you to the very caring staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malcore Funeral Home
701 N Baird St
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-432-5579
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Malcore Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved