Harold "Punky" Miller
Bellevue - Harold "Punky" Miller, 83, Bellevue, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, September 15, 2020 and finding his peace. Born on July 7, 1937, in Wabeno, he is the son of Harold and Lilly Miller. Punk graduated from Echo High School while the family resided in Indiana. He faithfully served his country in the US Marine Corps. After returning from service, Punk began his employment with Fru-Con Corporation and finished up his career with Howard Immel Construction Company serving Local Union #139, retiring in the mid-90s. Punk will be remembered for his enjoyment of tinkering on anything and everything, working on clocks, weight lifting, gardening, and growing cacti. He liked to spend time at the casinos and wanted everyone to run on time (if not early).
Punk is survived by three children and their spouses, Keri Miller and her daughter, Autumn Spencer; George and Jeannie Miller and their son, Cooper Miller; Wendy and Rick Baeten and their children, Jake, Eric, and Jessica Baeten; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Pat (Dave) Daniels.
A family memorial service will be held at a future date.
Punk's family extends a special thank you to the very caring staff of Aurora BayCare Medical Center.