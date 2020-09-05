Harold P. Fleig
Lincolnshire, IL - Harold P. Fleig, 89, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020 in Lincolnshire, IL. He was born May 4, 1931 in Chicago, grew up in Evanston, raised his family in Northbrook, and retired to Florida. Harold was a graduate of Northwestern University, an US Army veteran, and a V.P. of the A.C. Nielsen Company, working there for 35 years. He served his community of Northbrook as a school board president and as a village trustee. Harold spent a lifetime of summers vacationing at Kelly Lake, WI, and enjoyed cruising to all seven continents. He will be remembered as the biggest fan of the Green Bay Packers, Chicago White Sox, Northwestern Wildcats, and Disney's Mickey Mouse.
Surviving is his wife of 68 years, Marie Fleig; 3 children, Larry (Miriam) Fleig, Scott (Samantha) Fleig, and Cathy Madison; and by 7 grandchildren-- Alexandra, Nathaniel, Josh, Noah, Tanner, Colton, and Cooper.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 724 Elder Lane, Deerfield, IL 60015. If you are planning to attend services, everyone must register either online through the Holy Cross website www.holycrossparish.net
or by calling the Parish Office 847-945-0430 at least two days prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow the mass at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation, www.pcf.org
. Arrangements by Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
.