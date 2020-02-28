Resources
Harold Paye

Harold Paye

New Franken - Harold "Bobby" Paye, 86, of New Franken, passed away on February 27, 2020 at Anna's Health Care.

Friends may call at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Champion Monday 4-8 p.m. Rosary 7 P.M. Monday at the church. Visitation will continue on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.

Complete arrangements will be announced Sunday. For online condolences and updates visit www.malcorefuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
