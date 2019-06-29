Services
Lambert Eckert Funeral Home
344 South State Street
Mishicot, WI 54228
920-755-2212
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Bernard Parish
2040 Hillside Lane
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Bernard Parish
Harold "Ht" Watermolen

Harold "Ht" Watermolen Obituary
Harold "HT" Watermolen

Green Bay - Harold "HT" Watermolen, 80, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aurora Hospital. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM. with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday, edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019
