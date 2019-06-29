|
|
Harold "HT" Watermolen
Green Bay - Harold "HT" Watermolen, 80, Green Bay, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Aurora Hospital. Gathering of family and friends will be held from 9:30 A.M. to 11:30 A.M. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Bernard Parish, 2040 Hillside Lane. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM. with Rev. Mark Vander Steeg officiating. Entombment at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Chapel Mausoleum.
A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday, edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 29, 2019