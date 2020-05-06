Services
Harold Wilson (Doc) Blanshan

Harold Wilson (Doc) Blanshan, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather died in the comfort of his home at age 98, on April 30, 2020, after a short illness. He was born to Peter and Hattie "Fern" (Russel) Blanshan on December 11, 1921, in Seymour, WI, the second youngest of six children: Russell, Grace, Dorothy, Ralph, Harold, and Jean.

Harold married Patricia Mary (Heenan) on November 26, 1949. They shared 54 years together until her death on June 14, 2004. He was also predeceased by his son Kevin. He is survived by his sister Jean (Mongin), son Peter (Marilyn Wolman), daughters Patricia, Priscilla (Ralls), daughter-in-law Molly Grezaffi, grandchildren Frank (Tara) Ralls, Emmy (Jerry) Stetson, Clarissa (Issac) Vasquez, Patricia (Collin) Plutz, ten great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

He wished tributes would be made in memory of Harold Blanshan to the St. Francis de Sales Youth Group. St. Francis de Sales Parish, 1375 S. Camino Seco Tucson, AZ 85710-6513. Arrangements by Bring's Broadway Chapel, Tucson AZ. www.bringfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020
