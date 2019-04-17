|
Harris L. Schlies
Manitowoc - Harris L. Schlies, age 96, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at St. Mary's Nursing Home in Manitowoc. The son of the late Frank and Josephine (Winnekens) Schlies, Harris was born on February 23, 1923 in the Town of Franklin, Kewaunee County.
He played saxophone in the Don Schlies Orchestra in 1945, when the band was first organized. Harris enjoyed playing fast pitch softball for eight years with four teams (Beverly Gardens, Bellview, Denmark and CYO in Manitowoc).
Harris was drafted into service in 1946 and became a Sergeant in the 13th Engineers Company. As a heavy equipment operator, he operated cranes and caterpillars in Seoul, Korea from 1946-1947. He was a member of the American Legion since 1966.
On February 7, 1948 he married Priscilla Larsen at what was then St. Mary Catholic Church in Manitowoc. Priscilla preceded him in death in 1965. On June 14, 1969 he married Pauline Hansen. Pauline passed away in 2000.
Harris worked as a mechanic for Manitowoc Motors and for the Wesley Heating Company. In 1958 he began work in the Manitowoc public school system as a custodian for twenty years at Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and for 8 1/2 years at Monroe Elementary School. He never regretted a day of work, enjoying the students and the greatest teachers. In 1985 Harris was presented with the Custodian of the Year award from the Manitowoc School District.
His faith was very important to Harris. He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Marshall Street for over seventy years and volunteered his time as a member of the St. Mary's Men's Club. From 1968-1998 he was a volunteer member of the St. Mary's Pall Bearers Club and assisted at 83 funerals during that time.
Harris was also a volunteer at Felician Village, helping transport those in wheelchairs to the chapel, to meals and special activities at The Court. In 2015 he was the proud nominee of "The Felician Village Award" presented to him "in honor and with grateful appreciation for the faithful and devoted volunteer service given to Felician Village."
While Harris enjoyed golfing, bowling and dancing, he was fondest of fishing. For twenty-six years he and his brothers rented cottages on the Townsend flowage. The families spent a week together every summer fishing, golfing, horseback riding and mostly laughing. He always said his was a family of "fun and love."
Harris is survived by his son Gary (Kelly) Schlies of Kaukauna, daughter JoAnn (Joe) Stoll of Madison and grandson Kyle Schlies (fiancée Veronica Dix). He is further survived by his brother Ray Schleis, mother-in-law Vida Hansen Jorgensen, brothers- and sisters-in-law Agnes Schleis, Nancy Larsen, Keith and Carol Hansen, Neil and Karen Hansen, Darryl and Kay Hansen, Julie Kuckenbecker, Glenn and Meryl Parizek, several nieces and nephews and cousins of the Schlies, Winnikens, Larsen and Hansen families.
Harris was preceded in death by his parents, both wives Priscilla and Pauline, brothers- and sisters-in-law Al Schleis, Francis (Lucy) Schlies, Bob (Alice) Schlies, Warren (Shirley) Schlies, Don (Lorraine) Schlies, Mary Schleis and Romy (Beverly) Schlies.
