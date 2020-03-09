|
Harry Kurowski
Bonduel - Harry Kurowski, age 88, of Bonduel, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born on June 22, 1931, in Green Bay, Harry was the son of the late William and Alma (Vander Linden) Kurowski. Harry served in the United States Army in Germany. On June 4, 1955, Harry married Shirley Zajicek in Fennimore, Wisconsin. Harry farmed his whole life and also worked in maintenance at Pauly Cheese in Green Bay for many years. He was a talented wood worker and gave many of his creations to family members and sometimes children he met in the community. Harry had a quick wit and a great sense of humor, he loved telling jokes and writing poems, sometimes at the drop of a hat. In his free time he enjoyed playing cards and spending time with his family, especially his precious grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil where he was also a member of the church men's club.
Harry is survived by: his wife of 64 years, Shirley; his children, Cindy (Steve) Miller of Pulaski, Clifford (Alane) Kurowski of Oshkosh, Cletus (Gloria) Kurowski of Bonduel, and Corey (Jerilyn) Kurowski of Bonduel; grandchildren, Christi (Nathan) Conklin, Jodi (Robert) Linz, Eric (Colleen) Miller, Alex (fiancé Emily Rock) Kurowski, April (Jon) Einsig, Alicia (Jon) Kroening, Ashley (fiancé Chris Born) Kurowski, Tonia (Adam) Sprague, Tia (Harlow) Arndt, Travis Kurowski, Trevor Kurowski, Trina Kralovetz, and Tyler Kurowski; 26 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; a brother, Wayne Kurowski; a sister-in-law, Marlene Kurowski; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, a brother Lester Kurowski, a sister Dolores (Chet) Draus, and a sister-in-law Nancy Kurowski.
A funeral mass for Harry will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil with Fr. Scott Valentyn officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Military Honors will be conducted by the Bonduel American Legion. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 9:30am until the time of the service.
Harry's family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice for all of the wonderful care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020