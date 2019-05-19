Services
Gruetzmacher Funeral Home
116 South Krueger Street
Suring, WI 54174
920-842-2151
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Harry "Mike" Struble Jr. Obituary
Harry "Mike" Struble Jr.

Mountain - Harry "Mike" Struble Jr., age 71 of Mountain, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Mike was born on November 12, 1947 to Dale Westphal and the late Harry Struble Sr. in Green Bay. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 12 years and later worked as a factory worker. On May 13, 2005, Mike married Constance "Connie" Rhodes. Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time outdoors, and playing games on his phone.

Mike is survived by his wife, Connie; a daughter, Susie Rose (Mike) Naylore; 3 grandchildren; 7 step-children; 47 step-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; mother, Dale; 3 siblings, Sue Spaulding, Debbie Frisque, and Eddie Quandt. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; step-father, Awald Quandt; brother, Johnny Westphal; 2 nephews, William and Joseph Hatfield.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home from 9 am until the memorial service at 11 am with Pastor Paul Scheunemann officiating. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Unity Hospice and its staff for the wonderful care offered to Mike and his family during their time of need.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 19, 2019
