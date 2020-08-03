1/2
Harry Tomaszewski
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Tomaszewski

Crivitz - Harry Tomaszewski, 89, of Crivitz passed away on August 1, 2020, at home. Harry was born on September 21, 1930 to the late Joe and Anna Tomaszewski. After graduating from Crivitz High he enlisted in the US Navy. Harry returned home where he married the lovely Alice Banaszak on October 1, 1955. Harry worked for the Marinette County Road and Bridge before buying Riverside Bar in Crivitz. After selling the bar, Harry worked as a rural mail carrier in Crivitz until retirement. After retirement, Harry and Alice wintered in Florida for many years. Harry was an avid hockey fan and also cheered on the Packers. Harry's hobbies were woodworking, assembling rosaries for church missions, and journaling. He is survived by his wife, Alice, 4 sons: Keith (Amy) of Green Bay, Bruce (Denise) and Mark(Deb) of Crivitz, Kurt (Geraldine) of Portland, OR, daughter Diane Backs (Richard Pfeiffer) of Boonville, MO , 3 sisters: Eleanor Kopplin, Bernice Lovgren, Mary Ann Worchek and brother, Dick. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. There will a private burial service in Crivitz. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home of Crivitz assisting the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved