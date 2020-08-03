Harry TomaszewskiCrivitz - Harry Tomaszewski, 89, of Crivitz passed away on August 1, 2020, at home. Harry was born on September 21, 1930 to the late Joe and Anna Tomaszewski. After graduating from Crivitz High he enlisted in the US Navy. Harry returned home where he married the lovely Alice Banaszak on October 1, 1955. Harry worked for the Marinette County Road and Bridge before buying Riverside Bar in Crivitz. After selling the bar, Harry worked as a rural mail carrier in Crivitz until retirement. After retirement, Harry and Alice wintered in Florida for many years. Harry was an avid hockey fan and also cheered on the Packers. Harry's hobbies were woodworking, assembling rosaries for church missions, and journaling. He is survived by his wife, Alice, 4 sons: Keith (Amy) of Green Bay, Bruce (Denise) and Mark(Deb) of Crivitz, Kurt (Geraldine) of Portland, OR, daughter Diane Backs (Richard Pfeiffer) of Boonville, MO , 3 sisters: Eleanor Kopplin, Bernice Lovgren, Mary Ann Worchek and brother, Dick. He was also blessed with 7 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. There will a private burial service in Crivitz. Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home of Crivitz assisting the family.