Harvey Anderson
New Franken - Harvey Dean Anderson, 68, New Franken, died early Sunday evening, April 28, 2019, at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, Green Bay. He was born in Iron River, MI, February 25, 1951 to the late, Carl Rudolph "Rudy" and Stella Marie (Kisiel) Anderson. On May 20, 2000, he married Kathleen Mary Peters at St. Kilian Church, New Franken. Harvey owned and operated Anderson Building and Remodeling, leaving his legacy of handywork in several states. He worked hard and played hard, giving of his talents to many people his entire life, including serving as The Town of Scott, Town Constable from 2011 to 2014. He loved to be social, and enjoyed a "sociable" with friends at his home or the cottage. He loved being outdoors, early morning coffee, reading newspapers, watching Western movies, car trips and spoiling his little great niece, Carli (which he truly adored!). He ran the business until he was given the news of bone cancer, stage IV. He fought hard and as he stated, the cancer was not going to win, however an infection did. Harvey is the real winner, now witnessing eternal life.
Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; one son Russell, IL; two grandsons; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Reinhold Anderson, MI; two sisters, Karen (David) Clements, MI; Nancy (Thomas) Werra, IN; sisters in law and brothers in law, Alice Epstein, Karen (Mark) Bowers, Luke (Grace) Peters, Donald (Diane) Peters, all of Green Bay; his father in law, Norman Peters, Green Bay; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Harvey is preceded in death by his parents, his step-father, Donald Anderson; one brother, Rodger Anderson; one sister, Chris (James) Jubert; his mother in law, Dolores A. Peters.
Friends may call at St. John Lutheran Church, 700 Heritage Road, Luxemburg, 2:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019. Closing prayer service 7:00 pm, Friday with Rev. Carl Brewer. Visitation will continue between 9:00 am and 10:30 am on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at St. Kilian Catholic Church, 2508 St. Kilian Road, New Franken. Funeral 11:00 am at the church with Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating and Cheryl Maricque, assisting. Burial in St. Kilian Cemetery, New Franken. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established in Harvey's name.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 2, 2019