Harvey Coleman
Shawano - Harvey Alvin Coleman, age 97 of Shawano (formerly of Mountain), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Harvey was born in Gillett on April 20, 1923 to the late Alvin and Eva (Predith) Coleman, their only son. He lived most of his life in Mountain. Harvey graduated from Mountain High School in 1941 and was active in school sports and in the Boy Scouts, where he became an Eagle Scout. After the bombing of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served in the South Pacific at Quadalcanal and Bougainville. On his second tour, Harvey was in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, and China as a master sergeant. Harvey received an honorable discharge and later married Kathleen Watzka. He went on to graduate from Augustana College in Rock Island, IL in 1949. Harvey and his wife, Kathy, operated Coleman Grocery and Hardware in Mountain until 1974.
Harvey was a life long member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Mountain. He was also a member of the Mountain VFW, the Gillett American Legion, the Oconto County DAV
, and the Masonic Lodge and Beja Shrine, where he was a charter member. Harvey was an avid Packer fan and Detroit Tigers fan. He never had idle hands, always finding something to keep himself busy.
Harvey is survived by his wife, Kathy; 3 children, Gwen (Charlie) Thomas, Glen (JoAnn) Coleman, and Gail Coleman; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Lorraine Lipinski.
A private service will be held for Harvey. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
.
A special thank you to Noell DeBauch, Mindy Taber, Christie Tatera, Kayla DeBauch, and the staff of Unity Hospice for the excellent care and compassion offered to Harvey and his family during their time of need.