Harvey Holl
Pulaski - Harvey Holl, 84, Pulaski, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Emerald Bay Assisted Living. The son of Antone and Veronica (Boerschinger) Holl was born January 7, 1935, in Suring and was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School.
Harvey was a farmer on the family's farm in the Town of Maple Grove. He was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski. He was a gentle soul and a hard worker on the farm. He enjoyed late night movies and was an avid reader.
Survivors include his three brothers: Milton (Marilyn) Holl, Gerald (Sharon) Holl, and Wilbert (Sharon) Holl; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Richard and Roger Holl.
Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Emerald Bay.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019