Services
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption B.V.M. Church
119 E. Pulaski St.
Pulaski, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Holl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Holl


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Holl Obituary
Harvey Holl

Pulaski - Harvey Holl, 84, Pulaski, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at Emerald Bay Assisted Living. The son of Antone and Veronica (Boerschinger) Holl was born January 7, 1935, in Suring and was a 1953 graduate of Pulaski High School.

Harvey was a farmer on the family's farm in the Town of Maple Grove. He was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, and belonged to the Knights of Columbus, Bishop Bona Council #4439, Pulaski. He was a gentle soul and a hard worker on the farm. He enjoyed late night movies and was an avid reader.

Survivors include his three brothers: Milton (Marilyn) Holl, Gerald (Sharon) Holl, and Wilbert (Sharon) Holl; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Richard and Roger Holl.

Friends may call at Assumption B.V.M. Church, 119 E. Pulaski St., Pulaski, after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 7th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Emerald Bay.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now