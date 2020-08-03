Harvey J. Malzahn
Fish Creek - Harvey J. Malzahn, 86 of Fish Creek, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020 at his home with family by his side.
He was born September 14, 1933 in Baileys Harbor, the son of the late Harvey and Rose (Wesa) Malzahn. Harvey graduated from Gibraltar High School in 1951 before serving his country from 1952-1955, enlisting in the U.S. Army 82nd Air Borne with stops at Fort Bliss, TX, and Fort Bragg, NC. He returned home and knowing many of the Packer players and coaches who frequented the Fish Creek area, was offered to play college football at Ohio State. Harvey decided to stay and worked together with his father in the family painting and decorating business which continued for many years.
On November 5, 1955, he married Evonne Sandell at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Fish Creek. She preceded him tragically in an automobile accident on January 1, 1966 leaving Harvey with three daughters to raise. On August 25, 1978 he was united in marriage to Barbara Stephenson at St. Paul The Apostle Catholic Church in Fish Creek.
Community service and involvement played an important role in Harvey's life. From facilitating the building of St. Paul's church and being an active member, now Stella Maris Parish-Fish Creek site, of which he was a life member and treasurer, to the Baileys Harbor Knights of Columbus as a 3rd Degree Knight, and a 50-year member of the Egg Harbor Lions Club. He was also a life member of the American Legion.
Harvey was first elected Justice of the Peace of the Town of Gibraltar, then served as Town Chairman, and Town Constable and served on the Door County Board of Supervisors from 1972 to 1988, serving as County Board Chairman for six of those years. Prior to Harvey's employment as Door County Highway Commissioner for 10 years, Harvey owned and operated his painting and decorating business.
He was a charter member of the Peninsula Gun Club, and charter member of the Door County Environmental Council. In his younger years, Harvey was a talented athlete who competed many years in the Door County Baseball League, and Sturgeon Bay Basketball League.
Harvey's greatest joy in life was his grandsons and great-grandsons, spending time with them and supporting them in all their school endeavors, and sporting competitions. He was so happy and blessed to meet his great-granddaughter, Sloane Harmann, born July 20, 2020, before he left us.
Harvey will be missed by his wife, Barbara; daughters, Diane Jarman Vandermuse, Denise (Gary) Harmann of Algoma, Debbra MacDonald of Valmy; step-daughter, Kristine (Scott) Schuetze of Green Bay; grandsons, Eric (Rachel) Harmann, Craig (Lyndsay) Harmann, and Alec Schuetze; great-grandsons, McCoy Harmann, Keaton Harmann, and Harvey Harmann; great-granddaughter, Sloane Harmann; sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Jerry Ploor of Fish Creek; and many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evonne; two sisters, Marion Schultz and Mildred Hachey; and son-in-law, William MacDonald.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Stella Maris Parish-Fish Creek site with Fr. Thomas Farrell, celebrant. Military honors to follow at the church. Burial will be on the family site at Blossomberg Cemetery.
Friends may call at Stella Maris Parish-Fish Creek site from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020. Visitation will continue Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m.
"As a family we would like to express our sincerest thanks for the help and care given to Harvey by the Unity Hospice RNs, Cindy Meyer, Gwen Wilke, and Maureen Nellis; and friends, Dave and Carol Wenhardt."
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Harvey's memory.
COVID protocols will be in place for all services at Stella Maris. Seating for the Mass will be no more than 25% capacity in church. Masks are required indoors Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be taken, and social distancing maintained. Outdoor seating will be provided. If you have not been feeling well, had a cough or temperature and have traveled out of our area please consider watching the service live at home, liking Huehns Funeral Home on Facebook, the family understands.
Casperson and Huehns Funeral Homes are assisting the family of Harvey Malzahn. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Harvey may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.caspersonfuneralhome.com
