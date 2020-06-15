Harvey Johnson, age 72, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on June 5, 1948 in Sebeka, Minnesota to Arthur and Hazel (Newhouse) Johnson. He was united in marriage to Sandra Bavuso in Milwaukee. Harvey has always worked with cars, whether it was in a shop, salvage yard or at home helping his family with their own cars, he loved cars. Harvey and Sandy enjoyed going to the casino, especially slots and bingo. He was an avid Viking fan and it was a house divided. Harvey loved spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy, four children: Jeremy Johnson, Michele Calderon, Angela Diaz, and Lenny Johnson; eight grandchildren: Joshua Johnson, Miguel Calderon, Alicia (Rigoberto Hernandez) Calderon, Lilianna (Antonio) Cruz, Jasmine Soriano, Alfonso Diaz, Machaela Contreras, and Isaiah Paz; three great-grandchildren: Annalena, Mateo, and Liam; one brother, Harold Johnson, three sisters: Joanne Johnson, Eleanor (Ed) Senour, and Mary (Bruce) Johnson; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, Harlan, and three sisters: Kathryn Johnson, Shirley (Duane) Ploeszke, and Sharon (Bob) Sadowski.
Friends and family may gather at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave, on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm with funeral service at 5:00 pm. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.