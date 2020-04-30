|
|
Haven E. Brendemehl, 82, left this world on February 20, 2020 to join the Lord in the new world of everlasting peace. He was born May 20, 1937 to the late Max and Augusta (Jahnke) Brendemehl. He married Marylou (Schafer) Kruse on November 7, 1970 and together they shared 45 loving years of marriage.
In his younger days, Haven worked on the farm, he had various other jobs and eventually retired from a custodian position at Baird Elementary School in Green Bay.
He was an active member of Christ of the Bay Lutheran Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the church members.
He is survived by his children: Craig (Mary Beth) Kruse, Karla Kruse, and Debbie Samsa, 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, sister Joan Delzer and a very close nephew Paul Delzer, nieces, relatives, and friends, and his companion of 14 years, his beagle Velvet.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marylou, parents and sister, Lois Delzer, and his great-granddaughter Chloe.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to friend and caregiver Margot Wittig, the staff at Bornemann Senior Communities and all the staff at St. Vincent Hospital Oncology Dept., and Unity Hospice.
Due to the extended restrictions on social gatherings, a brief graveside service will be held for immediate family members who will be contacted with date, time and location.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020