Hazel I. (Heimerl) (Klawitter) Lade
Green Bay - Hazel I. (Heimerl) (Klawitter) Lade, 95, Green Bay, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born on August 6, 1925 on a farm in Oconto County, north of Suring, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Zieries) Heimerl.
Hazel was a caring person who had many friends. She was hard working all of her life, and very active up to her recent illness. She was a very good mother and a great cook. She will be sadly missed by her son Jay, family, and friends.
Hazel was employed for many years at Green Bay Clothing and Northern Glove and Mitten Company. In the early 1970s Hazel was the first woman in the Green Bay area to deliver US Postal Mail by vehicle. On June 6, 1946, she married Albert Ralph Klawitter. Later she married Elmer Lade on December 30, 1967. He preceded her in death on July 3, 2013. In the 1970s and 1980s, Hazel won many ladies golf league championships. She also won several bowling league championships with her husband Elmer and son Jay. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Ladies Society and the Mission Society.
Hazel enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing, dancing, sewing, crafts and playing an instrument in the Checkerettes Kitchen Band. She was an avid Packers fan. Hazel also volunteered for St. Vincent DePaul and was a co-manager of the Fisk St Apartments with her husband Elmer.
She is survived by 4 children, Jay Klawitter, Bruce (Dorothy) Lade, Julie (John) Bednarz and Richard Lade; one daughter-in-law, Linda Klawiter; six grandchildren, Jodi (Jason), Brian (Cheryl), Chrissy (David), Tim (Heather), Aaron, Jeff (Kari); many great-grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Bob (Audrey) Heimerl; one sister, Amy Anderson; a sister-in-law, Nancy Heimerl; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Emma Heimerl; husband, Elmer Lade; one son, James Klawitter; brothers, Chauncey, Gale, Tugg, Sheridan, Morris; sisters, Marge and Patricia; sisters-in-law, Sally, Margaret, Helen; brothers-in-law, Bob and Earl.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 Gray Street, from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be Rev. Tony de los Santos with burial to follow at Nicolet Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Hazel's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cheryl Klawitter for her many years of being Hazel's nurse.