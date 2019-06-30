Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
210 S. Oneida Street
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
210 S. Oneida Street
Hazel Jeanette (Olson) Malueg


1921 - 2019
Hazel Jeanette (Olson) Malueg Obituary
Hazel Jeanette (Olson) Malueg

Green Bay - Hazel Jeanette (Olson) Malueg, age 98, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born on January 5, 1921 in Lessor Township, WI to the late Cornelius and Mary (Christensen) Olson. Hazel married Markus Malueg on October 12, 1940 at the Lutheran Church in Lessor.

She has been a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, which her husband Markus had helped to found. She was a member of the Ladies Aid and the Women's Missionary League. In her later years, she was a member of the Checkerettes Kitchen Band, traveling northeast Wisconsin and entertaining appreciative audiences.

Hazel was a proud and independent soul. She took pride in having driven, accident free, until she gave up the keys at age 90. Subsequently she maintained her vigor and acuity with a regular walking regimen.

Hazel is survived by her three children, Betty (Douglas) Couillard, Sharon (Donald) Hansen, and Douglas (Helen) Malueg; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. The youngest of nine, she is preceded in death by a sister and seven brothers, her husband of 56 years, and one great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 210 S. Oneida Street on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11 AM. Pastor Paul Pett will officiate. Entombment will be at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared with Hazel's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 30, 2019
