Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Jude Catholic Church
1420 Division St.
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St Jude Catholic Church
1420 Division St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel LaCount
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel M. LaCount


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel M. LaCount Obituary
Hazel M. LaCount

Green Bay - Hazel M. LaCount, 96, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1922, in Green Bay to Joseph and Josephine (Daul) LaCount.

Hazel was a life-long resident of Green Bay and a member of St. Jude Parish. She worked for many years at Green Bay Packaging until her retirement. Hazel loved to travel anywhere and everywhere around the world. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Dolores LaCount and Shirley LaCount; and several nieces and nephews.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wilfred (Edith), Russell (Marvel), Roland, Earl (Geneva), Roger (Selma) and Raymond; and sisters, Gladys (John) and Dorothy (Peter).

Friends may call at St Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday,

followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m., with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Burial will be at St. John The Baptist Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Hazel's name.

The family would like to thank the staffs of Grancare Nursing Center and Unity Hospice for the loving care they have given to Hazel.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Download Now