|
|
Hazel M. LaCount
Green Bay - Hazel M. LaCount, 96, died Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1922, in Green Bay to Joseph and Josephine (Daul) LaCount.
Hazel was a life-long resident of Green Bay and a member of St. Jude Parish. She worked for many years at Green Bay Packaging until her retirement. Hazel loved to travel anywhere and everywhere around the world. Her family was very important to her and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Dolores LaCount and Shirley LaCount; and several nieces and nephews.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wilfred (Edith), Russell (Marvel), Roland, Earl (Geneva), Roger (Selma) and Raymond; and sisters, Gladys (John) and Dorothy (Peter).
Friends may call at St Jude Catholic Church, 1420 Division St., from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday,
followed by the Mass of Resurrection at 11 a.m., with Rev. Gregory Parent officiating. Burial will be at St. John The Baptist Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Hazel's name.
The family would like to thank the staffs of Grancare Nursing Center and Unity Hospice for the loving care they have given to Hazel.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019