Hazel Thomas
Hobart - Hazel Thomas, 99, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on September 12, 1921, in West De Pere to Peter and Violet Smits. Hazel married John (Ed) Thomas on May 1, 1941. After raising six children, she worked at St. Mary's Hospital in the physical therapy department. She enjoyed it so much that after retiring she volunteered there. She also volunteered at Paul's Pantry and Grancare Nursing Home. Hazel loved to travel and visited Europe and Hawaii several times.
Hazel enjoyed playing duplicate and marathon bridge and surprised and defeated many opponents with her clever defensive play. She had a lovely voice and sang in several church choirs, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton being the last. She was an avid Packer fan having watched them when they played at the old East High stadium with Ed and still climbed the steps at the New stadium well into her 80's. For years she walked every day and when she lived at Emerald Bay. She would walk the paths outside during the warm months and walk the long halls during the cold months. Later in life, reading, watching and feeding the birds, listening to classical music and sitting outside in the warm sunshine (she hated winter) were her favorite pastimes.
Survivors include her children: Barbara Thomas, Eileen Hurley, Elaine (Ron) Wehausen, Jack (Mary) Thomas and Kitty (John) Thomas. Also, her brother, Leland Smits; son-in-law, Doug Cuthill; 17 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Ed in 1979; as well as her daughter, Diane Thomas; grandson, Glenn Haubenschild; siblings, Ray Smits, Evelyn Sparr, and Lilimae Swenson; and son-in-law, Tom Hurley.
Special thanks to her daughters, Kitty and Eileen for their unselfish help, comfort, love and companionship the past many years; to Barb for traveling from New York to visit and stay with her; Elaine for being her bridge partner; and her son, Jack who watched many Packer games with her. Thanks to Emerald Bay Retirement Community for making the last eight years her home where she wanted to spend her last days, and to her friends and dinner partners there, Elaine, Hazel and Maddy. Thanks also to Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they gave her at the end of her life.
Due to the corona virus, a celebration of her life will be held on a future date. Blaney Funeral Home is in charge and burial will be at the Allouez Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to Hazel's charity of choice
, the Alzheimer's Association
.