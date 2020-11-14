Heather Fifield
Gillett - Heather Jane (Kolderup) Fifield, 71, of Gillett passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay.
Heather was born February 18th, 1949 to the late Harold & Mae (Korotev) Kolderup. She attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls after graduating from Gillett High School. On September 11th, 1971, Heather married Rodney Fifield in Gillett, WI.
Heather worked at Krueger International in Green Bay until her retirement in 1998. After retirement, Heather filled her time with many charitable organizations including Gillett Area Historical Society (GAHS), VFW Auxiliary & Military Order of the Cootie, where she served as both State President & State Chaplin. She also worked as the Town of Oconto Falls Clerk. She will be dearly missed by those who love her.
Heather is survived by her husband, Rod; daughter, Erin Fifield; grandson, Logan Frandrup & family; Angela Rickaby, Sandy Cota, Jonna Bostedt, Audrey Dotzauer, Wally and Vicki Fifield, Janet Propheter & their children.
Due to current constraints, Heather's life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined. Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com
. Memorials in Heather's name may be directed to Fellowship Bible Church, 509 Alma Street, Pound, WI 54161.