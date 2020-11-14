1/1
Heather Fifield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather Fifield

Gillett - Heather Jane (Kolderup) Fifield, 71, of Gillett passed away Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at Bellin Memorial Hospital in Green Bay.

Heather was born February 18th, 1949 to the late Harold & Mae (Korotev) Kolderup. She attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls after graduating from Gillett High School. On September 11th, 1971, Heather married Rodney Fifield in Gillett, WI.

Heather worked at Krueger International in Green Bay until her retirement in 1998. After retirement, Heather filled her time with many charitable organizations including Gillett Area Historical Society (GAHS), VFW Auxiliary & Military Order of the Cootie, where she served as both State President & State Chaplin. She also worked as the Town of Oconto Falls Clerk. She will be dearly missed by those who love her.

Heather is survived by her husband, Rod; daughter, Erin Fifield; grandson, Logan Frandrup & family; Angela Rickaby, Sandy Cota, Jonna Bostedt, Audrey Dotzauer, Wally and Vicki Fifield, Janet Propheter & their children.

Due to current constraints, Heather's life will be celebrated at a later date, to be determined. Newcomer Cremations Funerals & Receptions has been entrusted with arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com. Memorials in Heather's name may be directed to Fellowship Bible Church, 509 Alma Street, Pound, WI 54161.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved