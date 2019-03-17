|
|
Hedy A. Vogel
Green Bay - Hedy A. Vogel, 86, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born May 26, 1932, in School Hill, WI to Mathew and Margaret (Endries) Binversie.
Hedy went to Holy Trinity Catholic School in School Hill and graduated from Kiel High School. On September 25, 1954, she married Richard "Dick" Vogel at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, School Hill. After spending time raising her family, Hedy became an Avon Representative for 28 years, and enjoyed meeting a lot of great friends with her career.
She was a lifetime member of St. Agnes Parish, where she volunteered much of her time. Hedy was a greeter and usher at church and was also on the cleaning crew.
Hedy enjoyed cheering on the Packers, playing cards, going to the casino, being outside in the garden and the annual family Brewer game. She cherished time spent with her grandchildren, which included Grandparents Day at school and their sporting events.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Richard; six children, Debbie (Mike) Smet, Diane Davidson, Greg (Renee) Vogel, Lisa (Al) Geurts, Christine (Michael) McDonald, Pam (Nick) Sanders; 12 grandchildren, Eric and Tyler Smet, Colin (Deanna Sanders) Davidson, Alayna Davidson, Corey and Brett Vogel, Alissa, Brian and Megan Geurts, Evan Vogel, Olivia and Parker Sanders; her brother, Ralph Binversie; brother-in-law, Jack Goehring; sister-in-law, Mary Binversie; two sisters-in-law, Elaine Martin (Bob Hjelle), and Ann Jilot. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Carl Davidson; two sisters, four brothers, an infant sister and infant brother; five sisters-in-law and eight brothers-in-law.
Visitation will be held at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. with Rev. Patrick C. Beno officiating. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made in Hedy's name to the .
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of St. Mary's Green Bay Oncology and Unity Hospice for their care and support during our difficult time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019