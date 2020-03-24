|
Heidi Ann Prochnow
De Pere - Heidi Ann Prochnow, 65, De Pere, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 30, 1954 in Appleton, Wi., to the late Bernard and Martha (Adami) Kaufman. On August 16, 1975, she married Patrick Prochnow in Fond du Lac, Wi.
Heidi graduated with her BSN degree from The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh in 1976. She began her nursing career at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, Wi. She worked for 44 years as a medical/surgical nurse. Heidi also served many roles being certified with PNPC, UBC, wound treatment associate, Patient and Family Advisory Board, a champion of multiple department and hospital initiatives, a charge RN, and a Preceptor and Mentor of dozens of nurses. This past year, Heidi was nominated, and was honored with the prestigious, very first, "I Promise" award. This award recognized her as a nurse that goes exceptionally above and beyond living out the promise they made to embody the mission and core values of HSHS St. Vincent Hospital which are respect, care, competence and joy. Heidi exceeded patient's expectations by caring for their medical/physical needs but catered to their individual and unique needs knowing her patients as a whole person and easing them with a calm smiling demeanor. Heidi was a wealth of knowledge having thorough assessment skills and a quick mind to intervene before life threatening events occur. Heidi had always demonstrated the Art of Nursing. She also inspired others to be better nurses. She has been described as a gentle giant in the nursing world, being loved and respected, and a reliable source for others. Heide was a role model. Her legacy will always live on at HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
In addition to her dedication to her career, Heidi's free time was mostly spent with her family. She brought a special spark to everything she did. Her smile and laughter lit up every room and her spontaneous dancing skills would bring joy and laughter to any occasion. Her favorite times were with her loving husband and best friend, Patrick and their family. She really enjoyed any time spent in Door County, at Kelly Lake, in her backyard, bonfires, camping, bike rides, boating, convertible rides, occasional trips to a warm climate, exercise and cheering on the Green Bay Preble Hornet football and track and field teams. Heidi had a strong passion for her faith. She began and ended each day in prayer and attended mass every chance she had. Heidi was a master at decorating our home for every holiday or special occasion. Her decorating skills did not end on the inside. She was a master gardener creating an outside botanical creation in her yard for all to enjoy. She was at one with nature as well. She provided for the flocks of bird species, which also became a feeding ground for too many other creatures such as rabbits, squirrels and chipmunks. Her skills gave much pleasure to many.
Heidi's biggest asset was her devotion to her family. Her commitment and dedication to her family was second to none. Aside from her career, she still found time to coach youth sports, teach CCD, be a Girl Scout Leader and transport her children to wherever they needed to be. Heidi was a master at multitasking. She would cherish times with family and was a successful instilling positive values. She took her job as a wife, mother and grandmother very serious and was a great role model, teacher, protector and supporter. Her family was her legacy. She was unselfish, generous, humble and always loved unconditionally.
Heidi is survived by her husband of 44 years, Patrick, their children; Kelly Prochnow, Eric (Ryan) Jacobson, Heather Prochnow and Ryan (Stacy) Prochnow; grandchildren; Rylee, Kailyn, Brody, Brandon and Reagan. Heidi is further survived by her siblings; Debbie Hebert, Mike (Sue) Kaufman, Steve (Jackie) Kaufman, Dan Kaufman and Julie Kaufman. She is further survived by a brother-in-law, Michael (Sharon) Prochnow as well as many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Preceding her in death are her parents and her mother and father-in-law, Gordon and Dorothy Prochnow, and her niece Hanna.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A Celebration of Heidi's life will be held later for the public. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established. Ryan Funeral Home is assisting the family. The Mass of Christian Burial will be streamed live on Saturday March 28, 2020 at 11:00AM. Please go to www.videofuneralservices.com/heidi-ann-prochnow/ to watch the Mass.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020